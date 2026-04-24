Man who allegedly sprayed Ilhan Omar with syringe will plead guilty, court docs say

The man arrested for allegedly spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) with apple cider vinegar has reached a plea deal after spending months in jail, according to court documents.

Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, pleaded not guilty in March despite being captured on video attacking Omar during a Jan. 27 town hall event and getting tackled to the ground.

The complaint claimed that Kazmierczak previously said that someone should kill Omar in comments years before the incident.

Prosecutors said Kazmierczak yelled that Omar was "splitting Minnesotans apart" before approaching her and spraying liquid onto her from a syringe.

Investigators later said the liquid was apple cider vinegar.

Omar defiantly continued her speech after the man was subdued.

"We will continue. These f**king a**holes are not going to get away with it!" she said to the crowd.

"I'm ok. I'm a survivor so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work," she wrote on social media after the incident. "I don't let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong."

The complaint claimed that Kazmierczak previously said that someone should kill Omar in comments years before the incident.

The Hill reported that the details of the plea deal were unavailable.

RELATED: VIDEO: Ilhan Omar lashes out at reporter over bizarre wealth discrepancy: 'I don't want to tell you jack s**t!'

While President Donald Trump suggested that the entire episode was staged by Omar to garner sympathy for her, House Speaker Mike Johnson denied the possibility in comments to reporters.

"I don't have any evidence to believe that's true," Johnson said in January. "Look, we deal with member security issues as they arise. I called her as I do any member who has a situation like that, and I talked to her briefly."

When pressed on the president's claims, he added, "I haven't seen any evidence to that."

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