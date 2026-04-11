Indiana teen targeted victims across several states for child sex abuse through social media, cops say

An 18-year-old Indiana teenager was found with hundreds of illegal photos and videos on his devices, and prosecutors say he targeted children across the country.

The investigation into the child sex abuse allegations began after the Hamilton County Internet Crime Against Children Task Force was tipped off about Carson Springer of Fishers allegedly recording himself having sex with another juvenile.

Police found hundreds of videos and photos in Springer's possession and identified victims as far away as Texas and Kansas.

Springer was 17 years old at the time the investigation began. Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered more evidence of child abuse on Springer's Snapchat account.

When they searched Springer's phone, investigators found evidence that he was requesting child sex abuse material through the Telegram app.

Prosecutors say that Springer was creating child sex abuse material by recording himself having intercourse with other juveniles.

Police found hundreds of videos and photos in Springer's possession and identified victims as far away as Texas and Kansas. Prosecutors said for three victims, Springer created AI-generated nude images.

While the crimes were allegedly committed when Springer was a juvenile, prosecutors released details of the case because he has been charged as an adult.

The suspect allegedly said he preferred children between 13 and 15 years old, but his devices also reportedly contained material with prepubescent children.

He was arrested on Jan. 16 on charges of possession of child pornography and child exploitation, according to Fishers police.

Emily Perry with Susie's Place Child Advocacy Centers told WTHR-TV that parents need to closely monitor their children's use of social media.

"More and more young people are becoming perpetrators of crimes against other children using online tools," Perry said. "We really need to also be teaching parents about how to have those conversations with their youth about how to use those applications responsibly so that they're not perpetrating those crimes on their peers."

RELATED: 'Got to find a 5th or 6th grader': Son of Catholic school teacher arrested for alleged child porn had images of students

Fishers Police Lt. Doug Baker said what steps parents should take if they find child sex abuse material on their children's devices.

"Don't be afraid to report it," he said. "Don't delete stuff off the child's phone. Block the suspect, block the other person who's making the problem with your child, that's fine, but keep everything on the device."

Springer will face a jury trial in September.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!