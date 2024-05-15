Cohen's testimony in Stormy Daniels hush-money case 'a bust'

Michael Cohen doesn’t have a reputation for telling the truth.

And as he took the stand earlier this week, Glenn Beck doesn’t believe much has changed — which is just one of many reasons he believes the Stormy Daniels case against Trump is “a bust.”

“They’re all at least getting delayed until after the election, which is really the only important thing at this point,” Stu Burguiere agrees. “Most of these charges against him were charges that they had previously themselves in this case decided not to pursue.”

“There is no reason to ever believe anything that comes out of Michael Cohen’s mouth,” he adds. “He says whatever he has to at any given moment to benefit himself.”

Glenn and Stu don’t just dislike Cohen for testifying against Trump.

“We didn’t believe him when he was saying good things about Donald Trump; we don’t believe him when he’s saying bad things about Donald Trump. He has no credibility,” Glenn says.

Meanwhile, mainstream media like CNN is accepting every word that leaves Cohen’s mouth as if it’s the Bible.

“They’re talking about this bomb he dropped in court that Donald Trump didn’t care if Melania was upset about his affair with Stormy Daniels because he wouldn’t be on the market for very long,” Pat Gray says. “You buy that? They certainly do.”

Not only do Glenn, Stu, and Pat not believe what Cohen said, but what he said has nothing to do with the actual case.

“It’s got absolutely nothing to do with what we’re supposed to be talking about,” Stu says. “This is a case about business records.”

“Because he has such problems with, you know, suburban women, that’s why they’re doing this. It has nothing to do with the actual case of money. I’m guessing the New York jury is going to find him guilty no matter what it was, but they’re making this so salacious because they’re hurting him with women,” Glenn explains.

“This is all political. We are living in the former Soviet Union in many ways,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.