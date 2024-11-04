6 things Trump WILL FIX in a second presidential term

Glenn Beck was worried that Trump’s 2024 campaign would be centered around claims of previous election fraud, the weaponization of government against him, and an understandable grudge against Kamala Harris.

However, to his pleasant surprise, Trump has been “fun, funny, [and] relatable” on his campaign trail.

“He’s not doing any grudge stuff,” says Glenn. “He’s just doing the work for the American people.”

And if he is successful at taking back the Oval Office, Glenn believes his word will prove good on these six issues:

1. War

A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for “global war,” says Glenn. However, a vote for Trump likely means both wars will end.

“He said just yesterday he is telling Benjamin Netanyahu, ‘This war — you gotta be finished before I get into office,”’ Glenn recounts, adding that “he also said that with the Ukrainian conflict that that'll be done as well.”

2. COVID

“This whole mandate crap — it’s over if Donald Trump comes in,” says Glenn, noting that Fauci, the CDC, and the FDA will be turned over to RFK Jr. if Trump wins the election.

3. Immigration

“The immigration status of a lot of people” is bound to change following a Trump victory.

“Those who came here illegally are going to be removed,” Glenn predicts.

4. Romeike family

In 2008, the Romeikes came to America seeking asylum because they were being persecuted for homeschooling their children in Germany. They’ve lived in the states for 16 years and are well loved by their community. Joe Biden, however, has been trying to deport the family. Obama did the same.

“I think possibly Donald Trump will give them the freedom to stay here and maybe citizenship if they want it,” says Glenn.

5. Lying

Although this is just one of countless examples, Glenn points to the recent anti-Semitic crime in Chicago in which a Jewish man was shot and wounded by an illegal immigrant named Sidi Muhammad Abdellahi. According to eyewitnesses, the shooter “screamed ‘Allah Akbar.”’

However, until recently, “Police [said], ‘Well, we're not sure what the motive was,’” scoffs Glenn, adding that it’s pretty obvious what his motive was.

Under Trump, he believes “the nonstop lying” will cease.

6. Anti-Americanism

And most importantly — “We’re going to stop drinking the poison that the rest of the Western world is drinking right now,” says Glenn.

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis and predictions, watch the clip above.

