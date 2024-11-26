Deep state in ‘survival mode’: Can Trump stop Russia from going to WAR with Biden?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired American-made long-range missiles to attack Russia — which Vladimir Putin had previously said would be a red line.

“Whoever is president of the United States, let’s just use air quotes and say ‘Joe Biden,’ told Ukraine that they could use those long-range missiles,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” tells Rep. Cory Mills, disturbed.

Putin has declared that an action like this will be “treated as a joint assault on Russia.”

“For four years, Ukraine had been asking for long-range capabilities, have been asking to be able to hit within the outlying areas inside of Russia in an effort to try and prevent continual assaults, and it was denied, denied, denied,” Mills comments, noting that as Trump’s presidency nears, they’re “continuing to try and spiral things further out of control.”

However, while he’s admittedly concerned, he also believes that Trump is the right man to get America through this unscathed.

“The benefit we have, however, is that we have an exceptionally strong president coming in, and every one of the world leaders knows that President Trump does not suffer fools and that he does not have the weakness, which invites aggression,” he says.

“I think that both Putin and Zelenskyy understand that President Trump coming in is not going to necessarily say, ‘It’s OK for you guys to continue this back and forth, it’s OK to continue the atrocious events that are occurring.’ He’s going to come with an actual solution and say, ‘What kind of sanctioning, what kind of imposement,’ because remember, it was President Trump who actually removed America from the INF Treaty, which had been violated by Russia time and time again,” he continues.

“So people know this. They’re taking notice. But it’s disturbing to me that President Biden is doing everything he can to leave president Trump with the biggest mess possible, to stop him from actually getting onto the America First agenda,” he says, adding, “It also strikes me as the deep state going into survival mode.”

