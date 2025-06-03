Ukraine drone strikes just changed EVERYTHING about warfare

For years, Glenn Beck has been warning of the changes coming to warfare. The next major war, he predicted, would be fought not with machine guns and fighter pilots but with artificial intelligence and drones.

Last weekend proved him right.

On Sunday, June 1, Ukraine launched a major drone attack, dubbed "Operation Spiderweb," targeting Russian air bases across five regions. Employing over 100 drones, Ukraine struck key military airfields, reportedly destroying or damaging around 41 Russian aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers, causing an estimated $7 billion in damage.

Marine veteran and Glenn’s chief researcher, Jason Buttrill, says Operation Spiderweb just changed warfare forever.





From satellites to fracking rigs, conflict has long been the driver behind innovation, he explains. “Wars have always pushed technology.” Last weekend, Ukraine essentially turned “a $20,000 semi-truck into an aircraft carrier. That's what we're looking at right now.”

These drones “took out 30%” of Russia’s “strategic bombers,” says Glenn. “We’ve never been able to do anything like that.”

“The name of the game changed this weekend,” says Jason, calling Operation Spiderweb “a test drive.”

“Is that good or bad?” asks co-host Stu Burguiere. “There's an argument that if drones are killing drones, that's maybe a better place than where we've been over the past century where it's people that are doing all the dying.”

“That is the question of our times,” says Glenn.

Jason says his mind “goes to the same conclusion that the war planners of World War II had when they created the nuclear bomb.”

Warfare shifted from killing soldiers in World War I to bombing factories in World War II to weaken the enemy, but since factories and drone control centers are in cities where people are, drone warfare may end up killing many civilians.

Right now, Vladimir Putin and his security council are asking, “Where are these things being produced? Where are they being trained? Where are they learning to do these things? Where are they pushing the button to do these things?”

The answer, Jason says, is in “cities,” which is a “very bad thing” for Ukraine citizens considering “Russia does have the ability to counter.”

However, Ukrainian leaders just proved that “[they] do have cards,” and they are “not coming from a place of weakness,” Stu points out.

Will this revelation drive Russia to the peace table?

“How do you as Vladimir Putin address your people and say, ‘Hey, we just made peace after they just took down 30% of our strategic bombers?’” Glenn asks.

“I don't see how you can,” says Stu.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

