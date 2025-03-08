‘Untamed West’: THIS is why 'cowboy' is making a COMEBACK

Whether it’s through television shows, oil paintings, or lifestyle, the image of the rugged West’s iconic cowboy has been making a serious comeback.

“It’s coming at the same time our politics are changing,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” observes. “It’s not Kevin Costner on TV grumbling about the land and the legacy; it’s not. It’s deeper than that.”

“It is the untamed West, but it’s not that, because that’s a postcard that’s on a TV screen. That’s something that nobody in New York sees. It’s something that people all over the country have never actually seen themselves, but yet they have that thumping or humming in their chest,” he continues.

“It’s something that has been in every American for a very long time, and it has been waiting for us to listen to it,” he adds.

What much of the Western television shows focus on is not just cool hats and riding horseback, but heritage, family, and a way of life.

“It is about fighting for something that cannot be left behind; it shouldn’t be left behind,” Glenn says. “Not something on a bumper sticker or slogan, but a heartbeat, something that is deep in all of us, and we feel it.”

“And what does the cowboy represent? A handshake that means something, a promise you don’t break, because your word is the only thing you own. It’s taking your hat off for a woman; it’s saying ‘yes ma’am, no sir,’ because respect isn’t optional,” he continues.

“It’s standing up and not just for yourself, but for your family, for your land, your way of life, the things that are worth defending,” he adds.

And it’s the antithesis of what we’ve been sold for the last 20 years.

“Sit down, shut up, you should be ashamed,” Glenn mimics, before adding, “Nothing’s too big. Not as long as you have faith in God and the grit of an American. Then nothing’s too big. That’s what the cowboy represents.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.