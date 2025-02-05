‘Not a conspiracy theory’: Why Trump SHOULD dismantle USAID

Per usual, President Trump is facing major backlash from the left and media — this time over his plan to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development or at least merge parts of it with the State Department.

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” couldn’t be more hopeful that Trump will succeed in his plan.

“This story pulls the curtain back on who really holds the reins of power in our country,” Glenn says, adding, “This is about control. Control over the flow of information over government secrecy, and yes, control over your tax dollars.”

It became clear there was a story to tell when Director of Security at USAID, Jonathan Vorhees, and his deputy, Brian McGill, were placed on administrative leave for refusing to grant DOGE access to security systems and systems containing sensitive personnel files, security clearance information, and even classified materials.

This is when DOGE threatened to call in the U.S. Marshals.

“The U.S. Marshals over a bureaucratic disagreement? No. Remember, this is about something much, much bigger. It’s about who controls the machinery of the government when it comes to foreign influence, covert operations, and the shadow games our government is playing overseas,” Glenn explains.

While on paper, USAID claims to help develop countries, build schools, fight diseases, and support democracy — Glenn is well-aware that’s not really what it does.

“It’s well known that USAID has been much more than an aid operation since its inception in 1961,” he explains. “USAID is a covert CIA operation. They do covert black ops all around the world, and their money just comes in.”

“This is not a conspiracy theory, this is a historic fact,” he continues. “They have been accused of everything from influencing elections in foreign countries to helping overthrow governments that didn’t align with our interests.”

“The agency has always had a dual identity. Part humanitarian, part shadowy extension of U.S. foreign policy through the CIA,” he says, adding, “Every nation knows this is a CIA front except the American people.”



