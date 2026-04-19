WATCH: Glenn Beck ruthlessly mocks Kathy Hochul for begging ex-New Yorkers to return and fund her social programs

As the state of New York continues to experience a mass exodus of its richest denizens, Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul is getting desperate.

On March 11, during a Politico New York Agenda: Albany Summit , Hochul essentially admitted that the state is toast without the rich to sustain its costly social programs.

“I need people who are high net worth to support the generous social programs that we want to have in our state, right? Now there are some patriotic millionaires who stepped up. Okay, cut me the checks. … But maybe the first step should be go down to Palm Beach and see who you can bring back home, because our tax base has been eroded,” she said.

Glenn Beck was shocked by her brazen treatment of the wealthy as cash cows.

“Do you hear what she's saying there? I need people of high net worth because I need their money to do stuff in the state,” he scoffs.

Glenn says that the reason he doesn’t permanently move to Idaho, where his vacation home is located, is because of a single interaction he had with a Republican politician in the state.

“When I went to speak to some of the Republicans up in the House and the Senate in Idaho … a Republican came up to me and said … ‘We hope you [move here], because we want to add you to the tax base,”’ he recounts. “And I said, ‘You know what? You've guaranteed that I will never move to Idaho.”’

Similarly, ex-New Yorkers have zero incentive to return to the state. “If you live in the city, you're already taking an additional 12%, plus the state gets their [cut] as well, plus the federal government,” says Glenn, “so, you know, if you're making good money, you get to keep, like, I don't know, 40% of it.”

“Who doesn't want to live like that?” he asks sarcastically.

Glenn speculates that Hochul’s desperate pleading won’t produce the results she desires and neither will her proposal to implement an annual tax surcharge on luxury second homes in New York City that are valued at $5 million or more.

Announced on April 15, the new surcharge, which would be on top of regular property taxes, is designed to make ultra-wealthy non-residents who do not pay city or state income taxes "contribute their fair share" to city services so that New York City’s socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) can close the city’s budget gap.

The choice is simple, says Glenn: “Pay none of that in Texas or Florida or Tennessee," or “go back [to New York] and pay all of that and then pay an extra if you have something that [Kathy Hochul] thinks is too much.”

“I'm so tempted to go back to New York right now. … I'm like, I don't know, should I live in Florida or should I maybe go back to New York City and help them build that supermarket?” he mocks.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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