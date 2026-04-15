WATCH: Glenn Beck’s savage open letter torches Swalwell’s hypocrisy after sexual misconduct scandal forces campaign suspension

Last Sunday, Eric Swalwell suspended his California gubernatorial campaign after reports by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN detailed multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, which he denies. He resigned from Congress the next day amid lost endorsements and staff departures.

Now Glenn Beck reads the open letter he wrote to Swalwell to illustrate the timeless law of reciprocity.

Glenn begins by rehashing Swalwell’s public opposition to Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 2018. Tweeting #BelieveSurvivors, Swalwell argued that multiple accusers meant the allegations were likely true (or Kavanaugh was the “unluckiest person in the world”) and said victims “deserve to be heard” and their allegations investigated.

“Congressman, do you feel the same way today?” Glenn asks. “Because now you have 50 women — 50 — from your office claiming the same thing. ... Should we bring them all in? Should we question them publicly, or is this time different?”

“At the time, you even pushed back on applying strict legal standards in public judgment, noting, ‘The testimony of a single witness can prove any fact,’” he continues.

“So perhaps we just bring in one woman out of the 50 and let her speak publicly and believe her because she, as you pointed out, is a survivor.”

Glenn accuses Swalwell of showing “little to no patience for caution,” putting “little emphasis on presumption of innocence,” and lending “little concern for due process in the court of public opinion” in Kavanaugh’s 2018 hearings.

“And what’s truly sad is, at the time — unlike today — you were not alone. But boy, I bet you feel alone today,” he sneers.

“Isn’t it weird and a bitter symmetry that is happening here?” he asks. “You once argued that accusations carried its own moral force, that patterns of claims pointed towards truth no matter what, and that the accused should open themselves fully to prove their innocence.”

But now, Swalwell asks for “time,” “fairness, and “restraint.”

“The very principles you minimalized are the ones you now invoke,” Glenn says.

Calling him a “destructive, dishonest, selfish, slimy ... force” who “never seemed to care about anything other than [his] own personal agenda,” Glenn grants Swalwell what he was unwilling to grant to others: “The allegations against you, however serious, however numerous, remain allegations.”

However, Glenn isn’t the least bit sorry that Swalwell’s career, ambitions, and reputation have been destroyed.

“There’s no one who deserves to feel that pain more than you,” he says.

He then points out the irony of the progressive Marxist apparatus Swalwell has been instrumental in.

“You were destroying the progressive enemies, and so they protected you. And in that, your arrogance grew. ... You were untouchable. You were invincible — until you become an inconvenience,” he says. “And then Marxists and progressives do what they always do. Ends justify the means. You are expendable.”

The rise and fall of Swalwell, Glenn says, is a perfect example of God’s eternal law: “As you judge, so shall you be judged.”

To hear more of Glenn’s savage open letter to Eric Swalwell, watch the video above.

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