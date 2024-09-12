WATCH: Megyn Kelly explains why last night’s debate won’t change Trump’s chances

Glenn Beck says that Kamala Harris had one job last night: convince Harris skeptics that she was up for the job of president.

Harris’ goal was to “appear to be strong, tough, and presidential,” Glenn tells Megyn Kelly. “Did she do that for enough people?”

“No,” is Kelly’s blunt response.

“I don’t think there was a game-changer last night. I think most people will say she won the debate. ... I saw someone who engaged in nothing but personal, ad hominem attacks.”

“Every chance she could, she went low, insulted him personally, and on that, he absolutely didn’t take the debate,” she continued, noting that Trump “took the debate on every other thing.”

“I saw somebody who couldn’t control herself emotionally. She was on screen harrumphing, rolling her eyes, hand up on the chin,” Kelly criticizes. “This country hasn’t elected a female president in 250 years. The person who’s going to be number one is not going to be an emotionally unregulated, harrumphing, sighing hysteric.”

“Don’t forget this election is coming down at the margins as men versus women — men are for Trump and women are for Kamala,” she continues, adding that she doesn’t believe that come Election Day, men specifically will be idle.

“I just think they’re going to be motivated by how extreme she is on policy. ... She is not a strong leader; she is the opposite of a Margaret Thatcher, and I think her school girl attacks on him personally ... were a real turnoff,” Kelly condemned.

