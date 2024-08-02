September 11, 2001, saw the deadliest terrorist attack in the history of the United States, killing nearly 3,000 American citizens.

And yet, the masterminds behind the onslaught — Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two of his accomplices — have accepted plea deals.

What Are They NOT Telling Us About the 9/11 Mastermind Plea Deal? youtu.be

“What they've done is in exchange for the removal of the death penalty as a possible punishment,” says Glenn Beck, who can’t believe these three men “haven’t even been tried yet.”

According to the report, “These three accused have agreed to plead guilty to all of the charged defenses, including the murder of 2,976 people listed in the charge sheet.”

“Now if there is anyone that deserves execution, I think it's somebody who killed 3,000 people” and “perpetrated the largest terrorist attack the world had seen,” says Glenn.

Stu Burguiere points out that the lack of a trial denies the families of the victims a critical component of their “closure process.”

“He just gets to say ‘I’m guilty’ and it’s over,” he says.

“What would be another reason not to have a trial?” asks Glenn.

“Some might think that if an entire trial were to go on, we might learn some things about how the government handled this situation, who they were dealing with, what arrangements were made for government officials from other countries. There's maybe something they might not want us to know about,” says Stu.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.