Who’s funding the Labour Party staffers campaigning for Kamala Harris? Former PM Liz Truss weighs in

Earlier this week, leaked documents from Britain’s nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate sparked a massive scandal when it was discovered that the organization’s top priority is to “kill Musk’s Twitter.” In other words, its top priority is to eliminate the only social media platform left that acknowledges free speech.

The founder of CCDH, Morgan Sweeney, not only helped install current Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who he now serves under as chief of staff, he also has close ties to the Biden-Harris administration. The Labour Party, which has been destroyed by socialism, even paid to send Sweeney to the DNC this year. The leaked documents also revealed the nonprofit’s intentions to strengthen its ties to America’s Democratic Party.

And it certainly seems that’s happening. In addition to the CCDH meeting with U.S. lawmakers to influence legislation regarding platform regulation and censorship, nearly 100 Labour Party staffers are currently in the United States campaigning for Kamala Harris.

That certainly seems like foreign election interference.

However, it’s “apparently legal here in the United States as long as there’s no money changing hands,” says Glenn Beck.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, however, suspects that whatever is going on is far from legal.

“These people who are coming over. Who's paying for their airfare? Who’s paying for their accommodation? Has that been properly accounted for? Have the receipts been produced?” she asks.

Under U.S. Federal law, “contributions, donations, expenditures (including independent expenditures) and disbursements solicited, directed, received or made directly or indirectly by or from foreign nationals in connection with any federal, state or local election” are strictly prohibited.

England’s Electoral Law states the same — that only British citizens can donate to U.K. campaigns.

Truss says that if the situation were reversed and Americans were flown to the U.K. to campaign in a British election, “that would count towards election expenses, and it would be classed as a foreign donation, which is illegal.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.