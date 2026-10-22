John Doyle: Red-pilling the masses may have been a mistake

The decline of mainstream media was supposed to create a better-informed public. Instead, the “red-pilling” of the masses — which BlazeTV host John Doyle calls “normies” — have caused them to trade one media bubble for another.

“It hasn’t made them better informed. It hasn’t made them better at critical thinking. They are looking at the reflexive impulse some people have to believe everything, and they have the same reflexive impulse to disbelieve everything, but they are not actually seeking truth independently,” Doyle argues.

He likens it to being in the “labyrinth.”

“I’m in the labyrinth. ... I’m seeking the truth. What happens if a bunch of r*****ed people are now in the labyrinth with me? Do you think they’re going to be better able to navigate?” he asks.

“Do you think that they’re going to be able to arrive at the truth? No,” he answers. “They’re going to freak out and be anxious all the time and spur out, and they’re going to summon the Minotaur with their screaming and their crying and their complaining. This is not actually good.”

These people, he says, “would be better if they were just watching CNN because CNN will rack up all of the dubs from the Trump administration.”

“They will talk about the greatest effort to combat legal immigration in a century,” he explains, noting that while “everything is going so well,” no one wants to know it.

“People want the mythology. They want to be entertained. They want to think that guy that they trusted actually freaking betrayed them,” he says.

“When you’re arguing with a normie, when you are arguing with an Instagram-Reels American, guess what you’re arguing with? You’re arguing with Instagram Reels, and the reels cannot hear you,” he continues.

Doyle uses the Epstein files as an example, saying, “You still have people bringing this up.”

“They talk about the Epstein class,” he says. “Even leftist politicians, you know, people who like openly advocate for the mass importation of the demographics most likely to traffic children. Complete amnesty for the demographics most likely to engage in the abuse of children.”

“They literally want to pass laws to make this no longer illegal. Anyway, these people are now very concerned about the Epstein class,” he continues.

“They want to believe that all of these people, even if they’re evil, are in control and everything that’s going on is going, you know perfectly according to their plan. And that’s because they have these feelings, maybe because of their own incompetence or their own failures,” he adds.

These “red-pilled normies,” he says, “want to believe they don’t have agency in their own lives.”

“And so the solution is just to keep bitching on the internet and do nothing and wait for some kind of collapse,” he adds.

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