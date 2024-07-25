Alex Jones’ ‘eerily accurate’ prediction on Biden leaving the race — and what may happen next

President Joe Biden ended his campaign this week, and to no one's surprise, Alex Jones was right again.

“Your prediction was eerily accurate to the day on which he would step down,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” tells Jones. “Who’s behind that? Who made him step down? I have a very hard time believing that it was him.”

“We know the answer to that,” Jones says confidently. “The question is: What are the specifics?”

“It’s a big deal,” he continues. “Biden’s been out of his mind for years, the perfect puppet, and now they know that one’s going to buy a new election steal if it’s him. So, they want Kamala or Newsom or Hillary or ‘Big Mike’ Michelle Obama or Kamala. Anybody but him.”

“That’s why I’ve been predicting they would remove Biden imminently. Which they did,” he adds.

While no one knows exactly what has happened to the president, there are theories swirling. And Jones has his own.

“The point is that Biden was refusing to step down, and I said last week, I said, ‘He will have a medical emergency,’” Jones says. “They just tried to kill Trump, that's failed. Biden’s refusing to step down. It’s the same Deep State that wants full control and people that follow their orders.”

Now that Biden’s out, Americans have been left wondering who the Democratic nominee will be. While it seems that Kamala Harris will step into Biden’s shoes, Jones isn’t so sure.

“It needs to be Kamala on paper under the law to get the 198 million as of yesterday — it’s probably up now,” he tells Wheeler.

“But the Democrats have said that they want to have kind of a weird snap primary where the delegates or the donors with the delegates decide who’s there to at least act like it’s Democratic,” he continues.

“I mean, the sky’s the limit. They already tried to kill Trump, in my view. They already tried to take Trump off the ballot. They’ve already done all this, so we’re really seeing the desperate coup of the Democrat-controlled Deep State out in the open right now,” he adds.

