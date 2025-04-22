RFK Jr.’s new autism study: The health care industry’s biggest nightmare

The momentum behind the Make America Healthy Again movement is strong. In fact, it’s so strong that RFK Jr. has now claimed that Health and Human Services will announce multiple new studies on the role of environmental toxins in autism within only three weeks.

“Within three weeks, and probably, we’re hoping in two weeks, we’re going to announce a series of new studies to identify precisely what the environmental toxins are that are causing it. This has not been done before, and we’re going to do it in a thorough and comprehensive way, and we’re going to get back with an answer to the American people very quickly,” RFK Jr. said in his announcement.

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” couldn’t be happier.

“I love it because he’s so committed to giving us an answer. And he’s just being radically transparent about his process,” Wheeler says, noting that this is the biggest announcement from the Trump administration thus far.

“The point, though, is to differentiate between the monetary cost and the human cost of autism is incredibly important,” she continues. “It sounds so bold to say this, but autism is a very profitable business, and I’m not just talking about Big Pharma.”

“It’s hospital systems that deal with health crises that are due to autism diagnosis, doctors, and I’m talking both doctor’s networks and individual practitioners, we’re talking insurance companies, we’re talking therapists,” she explains. “There is an enormous infrastructure that profits off of autism.”

Which is why it sadly makes sense that those who profit from the illness are not pleased that RFK Jr. is attempting to find the real cause of it.

“He is going to need our support if he is going to be able to produce the results from the studies that are going to make a difference in our society, because there are many, many forces that are trying to impede him,” Wheeler says.

“But really, it’s not just him; what they’re impeding is the health and flourishing of our children,” she adds.

