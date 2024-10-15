Is yoga demonic? Exorcist’s major warning for ALL Christians

Yoga is aimed at young women as a healthy wellness trend — but is it as harmless as it seems?

Msgr. Stephen J. Rossetti doesn’t believe it is.

“Some exorcists would say you shouldn’t even get near it,” he tells Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” adding, “I’d steer clear.”

“There are lots of different ways to stretch than to do that, and I’ve just seen the evil results of those who really get into the yoga thing,” Rossetti continues.



Wheeler used to herself believe that yoga was harmless, but has since pivoted from that belief.

“I changed my mind on this personally. I used to think, ‘Oh, if you’re just stretching, like, who cares, it’s just a stretch,’ and then I realized maybe it’s the near occasion of evil that’s best to be avoided so that it doesn’t become tempting,” she admits.

The danger of yoga is heightened in the Kundalini version, where some of those who partake have even experienced paranormal events following the yoga practice.

But how do you fix it if this happens to you?

“You pray about it,” he says.

