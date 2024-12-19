‘The dirt is on our hands’: Why Republicans NEED to take the DOGE seriously

Americans across the country are excited to see what the Department of Government Efficiency will bring to — or take off — the table, and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) is no exception.

However, he believes his own party needs to look at itself in the mirror before placing all the blame on the Democrats for absurd spending on the taxpayers dime.

“That concept that Republicans want to hide behind DOGE is real,” Roy explains to Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show.” “Look, I love my colleagues, but look, the dirt is on our hands.”

“We have, as Republicans for the last three decades, we have $36 trillion of debt,” he continues. “So we either need to get serious about cutting spending and cutting the bureaucracy, or we’re going to be thrown out on our ear.”

Roy believes that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will “do great work” and “give a laundry list of things we can cut.”

“We should do that, but we’re going to need to get busy and do that. We’re going to need to cut spending levels. We’re also going to need to stop passing more programs to spend more money,” he explains.

“So work with DOGE,” he continues. “We’ve got to deal the tax policy that we want, but we’ve got to drive deficits down by cutting waste and spending. Look in the mirror, you know.”

Wheeler couldn’t agree more.

“Sir, brilliant diplomacy,” she responds, adding, “Very strategic articulation of that. I obviously agree with you 100%.”

