‘Grand slam by President Trump’: Massive change coming to the White House and the DOJ

President-elect Donald Trump might not be in the Oval Office yet, but he’s wasting no time getting ready to clean house at the Department of Justice.

“This is a grand slam by President Trump,” Mike Davis, president of the Article III Project, tells Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” of Trump’s appointments so far.

“I’ve worked with Susie Wiles as a volunteer for Trump’s campaign,” Davis says. “Susie is a phenomenal pick for White House chief of staff. She understands her job is not to control Trump, it’s her job to control everything else around Trump, so Trump can be Trump, and he has a functioning campaign operation and a functioning White House.”

While it’s the common belief among leftists that Trump is “sexist,” his appointment of Wiles couldn’t prove them more wrong.

“It’s very clear that President Trump respects Susie, and he does very well with women. Trump had one of the first, I think, the first female executive in the construction industry back in the '90s who worked for Trump for like 18 years,” Davis explains, adding, “This is the first female White House chief of staff.”

Davis is also pleased with Stephen Miller, who he calls a “fantastic pick for White House deputy chief of staff.”

“He’s been a loyalist to President Trump for a long time. He’s been the tip of the spear on immigration, he’s going to be fantastic in that role,” Davis says, adding that Tom Homan is also a great pick.

“He’ll work hand in glove with Susie and Stephen to make sure we close our border and deport these illegal immigrants, starting with the violent criminals first and then moving on to the rest,” he adds.

As for Davis himself, he plans to “strongly advocate for serious reforms at the Justice Department.”

“The Justice Department has been politicized and weaponized against President Trump,” he tells Wheeler. “His top aides like Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro who got sent to prison, his supporters on January 6 who were politically persecuted.”

“The Biden-Harris Justice Department has been weaponized to go after parents outraged by gender chaos in schools, in the resulting rapes in high school bathrooms, they’ve gone after Christians praying at abortion clinics, and including putting a 75-year-old Christian in prison for praying at an abortion clinic,” he continues.

“There has to be accountability for what happened, and that accountability has to come at the Justice Department,” he adds.

