Gavin Newsom denies using THIS woke word, but CNN busts him

There’s nothing California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) wants more than to sit at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

“I would contend that Newsom's ambitions for the presidency exceed even Hillary Clinton's,” says Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

However, there’s a little problem standing in his way: He’s too radical to appeal to the general public. Making California a transgender sanctuary state that prevents schools from notifying parents if a student requests to use a different name or pronouns or identifies as a gender different from what’s on the student's school records. Offering a first-time homebuyer assistance program to undocumented immigrants. Gavin Newsom is as radically left as they come.

And he knows it. His new podcast, “This Is Gavin Newsom,” is an attempt to rebrand himself as moderate — not because he’s actually become more moderate but to paint over the past that would surely choke his presidential dreams.

“He's bringing people from the right onto his podcast, and he wants to be very chummy with them, very charming; he wants to portray himself as a centrist for one purpose: so that he can collect a library of sound bites to portray himself once the 2028 campaign cycle begins as some kind of common-sense, reasonable, middle-ground Democrat,” says Liz.

But that’s not going to happen on her watch. Liz has a detailed record of Newsom’s history, and she’s using it to debunk every lie that comes out of his mouth.

In her debut episode of Newsom vs. Newsom, Liz compared Newsom’s sound bite from his interview with Charlie Kirk, in which he agreed that biological males competing in women’s sports is unfair, to the truth: He’s been the governor since 2019, and he’s done absolutely nothing to protect female athletes or the integrity of their sports. In fact, under current state law and policies, biological males are permitted to compete on girls’ sports teams.

In her latest episode of Newsom vs. Newsom, Liz debunks another lie Newsom told Kirk: that neither he, nor anyone in his office, uses the term “Latinx.”

For those unfamiliar with the term, Latinx is a gender-neutral word used to refer to people of Latin American descent or heritage and serves as an alternative to terms like Latino (male) or Latina (female), which are gendered in Spanish. The "x" replaces the gendered endings to supposedly be inclusive of all gender identities.

Newsom told Kirk, “Not one person ever in my office has ever used the word Latinx before. … I just didn’t even know where it came from.”

Except that’s a huge lie.

“Even CNN, to their great credit, put together a compilation of Governor Newsom using the term Latinx,” says Liz.

She plays the compilation, and sure enough, Latinx is a term Gavin Newsom is well versed in.

“The reality is that Gavin Newsom has bought into wokeness as much as a politician can buy into wokeness. He's propagated it; he has signed it into law; and now he's trying to deny his radical reality to trick centrists into voting for him as president,” says Liz.

To see the footage of Newsom’s contradictory statements and hear more of Liz’s analysis, watch the episode above.

