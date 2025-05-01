'Newsom vs. Newsom': Liz Wheeler EXPOSES Gavin’s moderate makeover scam

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is salivating at the thought of being the next president of the United States. Nothing proves this more than his new podcast, “This Is Gavin Newsom,” which he’s using to rebrand himself as more of a moderate after years of taking the most radically left positions on every single issue.

Liz Wheeler, however, isn’t falling for his ruse. That’s why she created a new segment on “The Liz Wheeler Show” called Newsom vs. Newsom, in which she exposes his political chess game.

“Gavin Newsom wants to be president so bad that he needs to radically remake who he is in order to appeal to the American people because right now, he's one of the most unappealing politicians out there,” says Liz.

His podcast, she argues, is just example after example of him “[being] chummy with a person from the right” in an effort to “portray himself as relatable” and willing “to see the other side's point of view.”

The reason he chose a podcast to make this pseudo-transition to the center is “to collect the sound bites of him saying these ostensibly centrist things” so that when “he actually launches his bid for president … he is going to have an absolute library of sound bites that he can trot out any time one of us says, ‘Actually, Gavin Newsom is one of the most radical governors and politicians in the entire country,"’ Liz explains.

For example, on his debut episode of “This Is Gavin Newsom,” he interviewed none other than Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. During the conversation, Newsom agreed that biological males competing in women’s sports is unfair.

“It’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that,” he told Kirk, before adding, “There's also a humility and a grace that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with.”

This is exactly the kind of “sound bite” Liz is talking about. Newsom will use this clip in the future to appear moderate when the issue of biological men competing in female athletics comes up.

But here’s the truth we all need to be armed with when that day comes: Gavin Newsom has been the governor of California since 2019, which means he’s had years to enact policies that would protect women from men competing in women's sports. And he’s never done it.

“Every time Gavin Newsom had an opportunity to do this, he chose the transgender ideology,” says Liz.

For example, in 2024, California “prohibited schools from creating policies that would require teachers or school administrators to notify parents if their son or daughter requests to identify with neo-pronouns or change their names or use the bathroom of the opposite sex or play on a girls' sports team.”

“Gavin Newsom presides as governor of California over the California Department of Education,” and “the education code allows men to play on girls' sports teams. Gavin Newsom has the authority and the power to stop that, and yet he didn't,” says Liz.

Further, back in 2022, Newsom “signed a bill into law making California what he calls a ‘sanctuary state’ for transgender-identifying children.”

“The reality of his actions demonstrate without a shred of doubt that Gavin Newsom has not changed his mind on any of these issues,” says Liz. “He has had six years to protect women in sports, and he has not done it; he has done the opposite and made girls less safe playing sports.”

