LEAKED alleged Big Pharma plot to destroy RFK Jr.

Jeffrey Tucker, president of the Brownstone Institute, received an alleged leaked document detailing a plot to sabotage Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — and while he admits he doesn’t “know how you authenticate something like this” — he does believe the contents are cause for concern.

The membership of the organization the memo is attributed to includes vaccine manufacturers, drug manufacturers, and hundreds of other biotech firms.

Among those are Pfizer and Merck.

“It’s time to go to the Hill and lobby that it is time for RFK Jr. to go,” reads a document that seems to contain notes from an April 3, 2025, meeting of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s Vaccine Policy Steering Committee.

“This document is essentially a summary, or the minutes readout, of this April 3, 2025, meeting, allegedly, in which they are trying to figure out how to get Bobby Kennedy out of office,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler explains.

“Now, that in and of itself is not terribly scandalous, except for the fact that they are not interested in the science that Bobby Kennedy is trying to reclaim in public health in our government,” she continues.

While the document’s stated agenda is “to go to the Hill and lobby that it is time for RFK Jr. to go,” that’s not the issue Tucker and Wheeler have with it — but rather how they plan to do it.

“So there are conspiracy theories, and there are conspiracies. This is a conspiracy,” Tucker says, explaining that the group allegedly plans to remove RFK Jr. via creating a divide between MAHA and MAGA.

“So you just assert that RFK is operating at odds with the MAGA agenda. So you want to drive a wedge between those two things and find ways to do that to turn the executive office of the White House against what RFK is doing,” he says, explaining the plan to Wheeler.

Another alleged piece of their plan, Tucker says, is to “divide the MAHA alliance itself by making more diffuse and chaotic the coalition that supports RFK and is looking into the safety of these products.”

“And one of the ways they’re planning to do that is what I think we could call triangulation,” he explains. “You reach out to conservative influencers, they may name several institutions here where they think are vaccine friendly, along with several administration employees that they think are probably weak and sort of corruptible in some way.”

“This memo is very clever,” he continues, adding, “They’re trying to sort of drive a wedge between RFK and the agency’s appointees that he’s named based on their past positions.”

While Tucker and his colleagues remain unsure of the veracity of the document, a spokesman from BIO claims the organization's vaccine task force had nothing to do with it.

“The purported memo was not produced by BIO. We have never seen or heard of this document, and it certainly does not accurately represent the spirit, strategy, or mission of BIO’s work," he said. Though, in an interview with the Daily Signal, "He declined to confirm or deny the veracity of the quote about lobbying for Kennedy’s ouster."

