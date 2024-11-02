REPORT: CCP wanted to use Tim Walz for influence in US — meanwhile, he was having a secret love affair behind its back

Tim Walz is drowning in scandal . Some of that has to do with his political history — like how he made Minnesota a transgender sanctuary, removed all restrictions on abortion, and allowed Minneapolis to burn to the ground during the BLM riots. But some of the scandal has to do with his personal history — most notably his hushed love affair with the daughter of a Chinese Communist Party official while he was teaching in Foshan, China.

“Tim Walz had a secret fling with the daughter of a high-ranking communist official during his 1989 teaching stint in China. Jenna Wang, who is now 59 years old, claims that the VP hopeful showered her with gifts and seduced her,” says Liz Wheeler, reading from a Daily Mail news article.

According to the outlet’s report, Walz and Wang had to keep their relationship under wraps because the girl’s father would have “[disowned] her for fraternizing with a Westerner.”

Although Wang hoped for marriage, “no proposal was forthcoming from the future Minnesota governor, and the shame of being treated ‘like a prostitute’ eventually left Wang feeling angry and suicidal.”

While Walz was sneaking around with Wang, the CCP was taking notes on him — specifically how he was “a prime target for its influence operations in the U.S.,” according to a report from the New York Post.

“They thought that they could use Tim Walz as part of their influence operations in Washington, D.C., and you know what? Somehow I suspect that they were successful,” says Liz.

“You'll notice that the same press that falsely accuse you and I of being Nazis because we support Trump, the same press that is running interference like crisis PR for Joe Biden after he called all of us garbage won't ask Kamala Harris or Tim Walz a single question about this affair that Tim Walz engaged in with the daughter of a Chinese communist politician,” she adds.

To hear more about the suppressed scandal, watch the clip above.

