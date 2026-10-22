REVEALED: DSA’s alleged plan for mass violence after midterm elections

The next major political crisis in America is not going to be a spontaneous one, according to research by conservative analyst DataRepublican.

“At this very moment, a powerful group of quasi-government elites are quietly plotting to stage massive civil unrest in our nation. That means violence. And if not for one person, you might not have known about this at all until suddenly you came face to face with that violence,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler explains.

DataRepublican, who Wheeler notes “helped Elon Musk’s team dig up tangled webs of corruption in the belly of the swamp,” has now “unearthed a chilling plan concocted by the far left to stage a coup and topple the United States government.”

“And it’s about to take place,” she warns.

The plan, she says, works like this: “If Democrats take both the House and the Senate in the midterm elections here in a couple of weeks, if Democrats win both houses of Congress, then this plot will be activated. That’s its trigger.”

“DSA radicals will suddenly take to the streets, becoming foot soldiers, is what they’re calling themselves in this campaign. Their goal is to create constant clashes with the administration, particularly between these DSA foot soldiers and law enforcement — federal law enforcement — deliberately crossing what they’re calling the ‘red line,’” she explains.

“They will do this deliberately to provoke what they call a doomsday response from President Trump. Specifically, they intend by their violence to provoke President Trump into invoking the Insurrection Act,” she continues. “They plan for this in 2027.”

When Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, the DSA plot only thickens.

“The DSA will then attempt to delegitimize the entire federal government as a result, provoking Democrat governors in blue states across the country to openly rebel against President Trump in the name of quote-unquote democracy,” Wheeler says.

“The result will be a complete destabilization of our government with the express ultimate goal of annihilating our system of self-governance, which they hate. They will use their pseudo civil war as their battle cry for 2028,” she continues.

“And once they’ve seized power in 2028, they plan to impose their entire anti-American, anti-freedom, anti-God, anti-capitalism, anti-private-property, anti-nuclear-family, anti-Christian, demonic communist agenda on you,” she adds.

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