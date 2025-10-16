The $1 billion Chinese text scam flooding Americans’ phones

A recent Wall Street Journal article has exposed the real culprit behind the incessant threatening text messages Americans all over the country have been receiving as of late — which include threats over late toll payments, U.S. postal service fees, and unpaid traffic violations.

According to the Wall Street Journal, these texts are always “poised to get unsuspecting victims to fork over their credit card details,” and those behind it “take advantage of this information to buy iPhones, gift cards, clothing, and cosmetics.”

And behind the messages are criminal organizations operating out of China — who have made more than $1 billion over the past three years off the scam.

“Wow,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler comments, shocked. “I think we can all speak to this personally. I know, for me at least, I’m receiving just dozens and dozens of these things — way more than I used to.”

These criminal gangs use “SIM farms” — which are rooms jammed with boxes of networking devices — to flood people with text messages.

“You know, you neglected to pay a toll, and now you better watch out or your credit score is going to get hacked, and you’re going to be thrown in jail, and your car is going to be taken away unless you click this really shady-looking URL and give us your credit card number, and then we’re going to steal from you,” Wheeler says.

At these SIM farms — which have been found in shared offices, crack houses, and auto repair shops — the servers are “stuffed with little white cards,” the Wall Street Journal writes, “that mobile customers put in their new phones to begin making calls or sending texts.”

And Wheeler explains that it’s the Chinese communists behind it.

“The Chinese communists are stealing from us to the tune of $1 billion, just by that particular text message scam alone over the course of the past three years — $1 billion. And this, I am sad to say, is just another example of a crime committed against us by the crafty Chinese communists,” she says.

“They are not merely adversarial trading partners in a globalist economy. The Chinese Communists actively, desperately want to depose the United States and destroy us, and they’re doing so by disrupting our society socially and culturally,” Wheeler continues.

“They are attempting to destroy our economy. They are sowing civil unrest,” she says. “For goodness sake, they created a virus that spiraled us into tyranny.”

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.