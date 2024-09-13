The REAL reason Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris – 'Taylor made it about Taylor'

We all knew it was coming, didn’t we? Taylor Swift has been an outspoken advocate for abortion and LGBTQ+ “rights.” She endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. That she has voiced support for Kamala Harris should surprise no one.

Although we’re far from shocked, we should still be concerned, according to Liz Wheeler.

Swift has “283 million people who follow her on Instagram,” and she “has the ear of an extremely vulnerable demographic,” says Liz, adding that that demographic is people her own age.

“We’re talking 35-year-old women,” she says. “If she gets them to turn out to vote, I think that's probably more powerful than the debate and will have more impact on the election than the debate.”

Some have speculated that Swift’s endorsement was planned – that it was part of Harris’ strategy.

However, Liz doesn’t think so.

“If you read Taylor Swift's Instagram post, you'll see it's actually about Taylor; Taylor made it about Taylor. She's like, ‘Oh, there was an AI image, a fake image, of me going around pretending that I endorse Donald Trump, so I want to clarify this,”’ says Liz.

“If she actually does care about the election, her endorsement would have been more valuable at a different time,” like if “Trump had a win,” for example, but “she wanted to post it then because of her own image.”

