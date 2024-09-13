Michael M. Santiago / Ashok Kumar/TAS24 | Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
The REAL reason Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris – 'Taylor made it about Taylor'
September 13, 2024
We all knew it was coming, didn’t we? Taylor Swift has been an outspoken advocate for abortion and LGBTQ+ “rights.” She endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. That she has voiced support for Kamala Harris should surprise no one.
Although we’re far from shocked, we should still be concerned, according to Liz Wheeler.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Swift has “283 million people who follow her on Instagram,” and she “has the ear of an extremely vulnerable demographic,” says Liz, adding that that demographic is people her own age.
“We’re talking 35-year-old women,” she says. “If she gets them to turn out to vote, I think that's probably more powerful than the debate and will have more impact on the election than the debate.”
Some have speculated that Swift’s endorsement was planned – that it was part of Harris’ strategy.
However, Liz doesn’t think so.
“If you read Taylor Swift's Instagram post, you'll see it's actually about Taylor; Taylor made it about Taylor. She's like, ‘Oh, there was an AI image, a fake image, of me going around pretending that I endorse Donald Trump, so I want to clarify this,”’ says Liz.
“If she actually does care about the election, her endorsement would have been more valuable at a different time,” like if “Trump had a win,” for example, but “she wanted to post it then because of her own image.”
To hear more of Liz’s commentary, watch the episode above.
Want more from Liz Wheeler?
To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.