The 'red-pilled' youth: The most important issue to college-age men

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler spent her fall season speaking at college campuses and private events across the country — and she recalls one question on the tip of every young man’s tongue.

“I started to notice this fall that there’s a pattern in the questions that I was getting asked off the record. They were questions that were very different from the questions that I was asked on the record,” Wheeler explains.

“Their question to me was asking if I knew why the Trump administration’s mass deportations were off to what appears to feel like a slow start,” she says.

And it’s not because they’re “racist,” as many on the left would accuse them of being.

“The reason why they care is because of the implications that — it's not just illegal immigration, but mass migration has had on their lives. A lot of these young men … are more conservative than the men of my generation, the Millennial generation,” she says, noting that a common label placed on these young men is “red-pilled.”

“They’re embracing traditional values a little bit more. They want to get married. They want to have children. They are more religious. They want to buy a home. They want the stability of, you know, what maybe our parents would have sought after,” she continues.

“And yet, these young men on these college campuses are facing a problem as they get their college degree thinking that they’re going to be prepared for the workforce. They’re going to be able to get a good job, have a paycheck, be able to support a wife, and provide for a family,” she adds.

These men are instead finding that they’re not able to get jobs, buy homes, or support families.

“Even if they have a decent-paying job, they’re not able to afford a down payment on a home because 25 years ago they could have bought, you know, a split-level starter home in a suburban neighborhood somewhere in the Midwest for $150,000 or $175,000, and they could afford a down payment on that,” Wheeler explains.

“But today, that same house is like $375,000, and $375,000, even if they could maybe afford the monthly payment of a mortgage for a house of that price, they cannot afford the down payment. And so they feel very helpless,” she says, pointing out that this is where immigration comes in.

“They look at these millions upon millions, tens of millions of illegals who are taking up these homes, and they realize that the demand for these homes from these illegals is part of what drives the price so high, so high that it’s unaffordable to these young men,” she continues.

And these concerns remind Wheeler of someone else.

“This is what Charlie Kirk used to do. He used to speak to these young men on college campuses and not just — he wasn’t just lecturing them. Charlie wasn’t just there to shake his finger and wag his finger and tell them why they’re wrong,” she explains.

“Charlie listened. He listened to their grievances. He listened to what these young men were experiencing. And he didn’t just listen to set himself up for, like, you know, an own-the-lib type of response,” she continues. “He listened so that he could help solve the problem.”

