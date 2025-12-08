'Law enforcement isn't to prevent crime' — Jasmine Crockett makes wild claims about ICE and National Guard

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has some interesting ideas on how law enforcement should be utilized.

Crockett was speaking on the "Grounded" podcast when she was asked about the presence of military vehicles in cities like Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

'They are not trained to deal with civilians in that way.'

Host Jon Tester wanted to hear Crockett's thoughts, asking the congresswoman if she thought it was good or bad to have military presence in those cities.

"I think it's terrible," the politician replied. "First of all, you know, I'm like, how is it that we have a government that is hostile towards its people? Because that's what it is. I mean, we are in the midst of a hostile government takeover, and it is our government that is, like, bringing the hostility."

Crockett prefaced her remarks, made in September but now going viral, by saying that she would need to go into "legal mode" to explain how agencies like ICE and the United States Armed Forces are being misused by the Trump administration.

It was during that portion of her statements that Crockett made the odd claim about how local law enforcement is supposed to operate:

"I want to be clear that, like, law enforcement isn't to prevent crime. Law enforcement solves crime. OK? That is what they are supposed to do. They are supposed to solve crimes, not necessarily, um, prevent them from happening per se."

In addition to those views, Crockett claimed she does not believe the "average person" understands the different types of training that various law enforcement or military agencies undergo.

"So literally ICE is not trained to go out and do what they're doing," the 44-year-old stated.

However, not only do ICE's Enforcement and Removal operations teams train for "arrest, detention, and removal of aliens," but the American Immigration Lawyers Association even called ICE agents "among the most highly trained federal law enforcement officers in the United States" in 2018.

Moreover, the St. Louis native said she worried about the U.S. military's "readiness" due to the Trump administration "not doing smart things" with its allies. She then cited "different training" and different missions as being the reasons why she believes ICE and the National Guard are being misused by Trump.

"Local law enforcement, whether it's your local municipal police, your sheriff's deputies, your state troopers, they are trained completely differently. They are the ones that are trained in investigatory work. They are the ones that are trained on how to testify in trial, how to pull a case together. Same thing with, like, your FBI, your DEA, and that kind of stuff," Crockett went on.

The congresswoman then boldly claimed that those who signed up for the military do not have the training to deal with civilians.

"We are taking those that signed up for the service in whatever capacity, and we are now putting them on the streets and having them with guns. They are not trained to deal with civilians in that way. That is not what they are trained to do. Like, when you sign up for any military, you are a trained killer. You are trained for war, not for going and policing our streets. All right?"

Not only are civilian interactions common practice in training operations for U.S. military members, per official training documents, but the District of Columbia National Guard specifically trained for civilian interactions as recently as May 2024 under the Joe Biden administration.

The training noted the D.C. National Guard as having a long history of supporting operations in D.C. and that the training would help the entity "continue to support local law enforcement agencies in the metropolitan area."

