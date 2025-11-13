Far-left Democrat spent thousands on luxury travel, including limousines and posh hotels, filings show

A new campaign spending report filed with the Federal Election Commission revealed that far-left Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has spent tens of thousands of dollars living the high life in 2025.

Crockett has emerged as one of the louder foul-mouths on the left to criticize the policies of President Donald Trump and gained prominence on social media for her outbursts.

She is weighing whether to run for US Senate as a way of dealing 'karma' for the redistricting passed by Republicans.

The filing documents more than $25K in luxury services that included high-end hotels and ritzy limousine rides while Crockett was visiting locations outside of her district, the 30th district in Texas.

The expenses were made in the period since January at locations that included Martha’s Vineyard, Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, San Francisco, as well as Los Angeles.

Among the hotel expenses were the following:

$4,175.01 at the Ritz-Carlton

$2,304.79 at the Luxury Collection

$5,326.52 to the West Hollywood Edition in Los Angeles

$1,173.92 to the Times Square Edition in New York City

Over $2,000 to the Cosmopolitan and Aria resort in Las Vegas

$2,703.14 to the Edgartown Inn in Martha’s Vineyard

$3,160.93 at the Coco, also in Martha’s Vineyard

The congresswoman also reported paying $50K for security services.

"Because if you want to take my seat of 766,000 away, I feel like there has to be some karma in that to where I take your seat that is for 30 million away," she said in October. "So we are, you know, the primary is the primary. That's cool, but you got to win the general. So we are doing some testing here shortly to see if I can expand the electorate."

A Blaze News request for comment from Crockett's office was not immediately returned.

