Progressive radio show host posts photo of herself kissing Jasmine Crockett's sneakers

A progressive talk radio show host posted a photograph of herself kissing the sneakers of Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, and the online response was not very supportive.

Stephanie Miller posted the photographs on social media Sunday.

'If you're a human being who kisses the feet of another human being, you are an embarrassment to the human race.'

"Why, yes I DID kiss the sneakers of @JasmineForUS and I DO worship the ground she walks on! And she was LOVELY about it!" she added with a laughing emoji.

Many saw the bizarre interaction as an analogy for Democrats worshipping their politicians.

"If you're a human being who kisses the feet of another human being, you are an embarrassment to the human race. Radio host Stephanie Miller, you're disgusting. Y'all know Jasmine Crockett's feet STANK!!" another account said.

"Politicians represent us. They are not to be 'worshipped.' And the fact that she allowed it, tells you a lot," another detractor wrote.

"This is the type of thing only boomer liberal white women think is cool. Everyone else thinks you're weird as s**t," another response reads.

The images went viral after being highlighted by the popular "Libs of TikTok" account.

"CRINGE: Leftist radio host Stephanie Miller kissed the feet of Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett. These people are mental," the account wrote.

Crockett has recently said that she is thinking about seeking an even higher office because it would be "karma" against Republicans redistricting in Texas.

"Because if you want to take my seat of 766,000 away, I feel like there has to be some karma in that to where I take your seat that is for 30 million away," she said. "So we are, you know, the primary is the primary. That's cool, but you got to win the general. So we are doing some testing here shortly to see if I can expand the electorate."

