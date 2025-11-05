Jasmine Crockett claims Republicans ‘LOVE’ her

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is well aware she’s one of the right’s favorite left-wing politicians — but it may not be for the reasons she believes it to be.

“I would argue that as much as I go against him, I would imagine that I get some of those folk too,” Crockett told Politico’s Dasha Burns of President Trump on “The Conversation” podcast.

“I remember when we were doing our art competition in my district, and obviously it’s open to all the kids in the district, and I remember a father coming up to me and telling me, ‘I appreciate you for doing this competition. My daughter loved participating. I am a Republican, but I love you,’” she said.

“I have been in all kinds of cities and airports and otherwise where people walk up to me, and of course, they don’t have an ‘R’ on their forehead, but they tell me that they have a difference when it comes to politics, but they love me,” she continued.

“And so, I think it is that that actually concerns him, and it is a reason that he wants to make sure that he is doing everything that he can to stop us. But honestly, he only elevates us. It only makes people look at us and say, ‘Man, if he’s threatened by, you know, AOC, who’s still in her 30s, and me, who’s still technically in my early 40s, two women that are in the House, they must be doing something right,’” she added.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray believes these “Republicans” may love Crockett for another reason.

“They love you ’cause you’re so ridiculous,” Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.” “We want you out there as the face of the party.”

“So, she’s doing the exact opposite of what Kamala is doing. She’s trying to show, ‘Look, everybody [in] my party, I have far reach into the Republican Party. I can do this thing. Make me your nominee,’” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in.

“Please,” Gray laughs, “do it.”

