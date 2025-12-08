Alina Habba resigns over court ruling — but warns: 'Do not mistake compliance for surrender'

The president's former personal attorney Alina Habba has resigned from the U.S. attorney's office for New Jersey after an appeals court ruled that the administration had improperly installed her in the position.

U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi decried the ruling and accused "politicized judges" of making Habba's position "untenable" and lauded her record of achievements.

Habba released a defiant statement where she blamed judges who have become "weapons for the politicized left" for her resignation.

"For months, these judges stopped conducting trials and entering sentences, leaving violent criminals on the streets. They joined New Jersey senators, who care more about fighting President Trump than the well being of residents which they serve," Habba wrote. "What these obstructionists misunderstood is that my loyalty is not to politics, a title, or a ZIP code. It is to this great country."

The panel of three judges on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Habba was disqualified from the position. She had been sworn in as the acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey at the end of March.

"As a result of the Third Circuit's ruling, and to protect the stability and integrity of the office which I love, I have decided to step down in my role as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey," Habba continued.

"But do not mistake compliance for surrender," she added. "This decision will not weaken the Justice Department and it will not weaken me. My fight will now stretch across the country. As we wait for further review of the courts ruling, I will continue to serve the Department of Justice as the Senior Advisor to the Attorney General for U.S. Attorneys."

Bondi said that the Department of Justice would continue to seek further review of the ruling and install Habba back in the office if it is able to overturn the decision.

"Make no mistake, you can take the girl out of New Jersey, but you cannot take New Jersey out of the girl," Habba concluded.

Habba was also the target of a bizarre incident in November where a man tried to "confront her" and then destroyed property at her office, according to a statement from Bondi.

"Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period," Bondi said in a statement at the time. "This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country."

