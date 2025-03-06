Top 3 moments that gave President Trump’s address a 75% approval rating

President Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday was “one of the most profound, powerful speeches an American president has ever given,” says Liz Wheeler.

But that’s not just her opinion. The American people by and large concur. According to a CBS poll, the speech received a 75% approval rating.

“This is a mandate the likes of which we have never seen in the United States of America,” says Liz.

So what exactly made it so great?

Liz answers this question in her latest episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” outlining the three most powerful moments in President Trump’s first address since his historic return to the White House.

1. Allowing Democrats’ behavior to speak for itself.

One of the most powerful moments, says Liz, was when President Trump looked at the Democrats, whose faces were deadpan even when a child with cancer was honored, and said the following:

“There is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud. … I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history, or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded, and these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer.”

This was brilliant, says Liz, because it allowed “the Democrats’ behavior to speak for itself.”

Instead of calling them liars, communists, Marxists, or any other fitting derogatory name, “all he did was bring your attention to the Democrats’ behavior.” And every time they refused to clap or stand for universally good things, which occurred throughout the duration of the 90-minute speech, “our attention was brought back to the fact that these are bad people” without President Trump having to say it himself.

“The list of things the Democrats refused to applaud for last night … that is what sticks in the minds of the American people,” says Liz.

2. Exposing corruption through classic Trump humor.

Revisiting the list of wildly corrupt and ridiculous causes that received USAID funding was another stroke of brilliance, says Liz. Not only did it remind the American people that their tax dollars have been wasted on absurd causes, but it did so in a way that allowed Trump to use his comedic genius.

“$40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants. Nobody knows what that is. $8 million to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of. $60 million for indigenous peoples and Afro-Colombian empowerment in Central America. $60 million. $8 million for making mice transgender,” he said, as the audience (minus the Democrats) laughed.

Later, he brought up the corruption taking place in Social Security and again used his unique sense of humor.

“130,000 people according to the Social Security databases are aged over 160 years old. We have a healthier country than I thought, Bobby,” he said, glancing at RFK Jr. The crowd burst out laughing (minus the Democrats, of course).

3. Addressing America’s children.

One of the most powerful moments, Liz says, occurred when President Trump addressed America’s children, who have been indoctrinated by the left’s insidious gender ideology and carved up in labs, and said, “I want Congress to pass a bill permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body. This is a big lie, and our message to every child in America is that you are perfect exactly the way God made you.”

“This is such a profoundly pro-life message from President Trump,” says Liz.

To hear more of her analysis on President Trump’s speech, watch the episode above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.