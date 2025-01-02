After everything he endured in 2024 — one of the wildest times American politics has ever seen — we’re hoping 2025 is a bit more boring for Donald Trump.

But before the new year is in full swing, Liz Wheeler reflects on Trump’s best moments of 2024 — everything he “has done and accomplished and been subjected to and experienced.”

1. Trump’s response to an assassination attempt

It goes without saying that the almost-assassination of Donald Trump by Thomas Matthew Crooks at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, back in July tops the list of the wildest events of 2024.

However, it was Trump’s immediate reaction that puts this event on the list of Trump’s best moments of 2024.

Seconds after being shot, Trump “put his fist in the air” and told the people to “fight, fight, fight” as blood ran down his face.

“I get the chills watching it again even now,” says Liz after rewatching the clip. “If there is one defining Trump moment of 2024, that is it.”

2. VICTORY

“We put Trump back in the White House!” exclaims Liz, calling the announcement of his victory “the most surreal feeling” she’s ever experienced in politics.

“Our country is not going to fall at the hands of Kamala Harris ... praise the Lord. Thank you, Jesus, for having mercy on our country,” she says, adding that “the choices we have made culturally” make us undeserving of this mercy.

3. Trump’s McDonald’s visit

“I will never stop making this joke — President Trump has now worked more hours at McDonald's than Kamala Harris ever did because she never worked there. She's a liar,” laughs Liz.

“This billionaire elitist living a life of luxury who says, ‘Yeah, this is a pretty cool job. It takes skill. I see your problems. I'll be your champion.' This is why Donald Trump is the president again,” she says.

4. RFK Jr. endorses Trump

“I'm so, so grateful not only for the advocacy that RFK has done throughout the years exposing Big Pharma and Fauci but in being humble enough to change his mind,” says Liz. “This is the first time in my lifetime that [America’s] health problem is actually going to be addressed by a Republican administration.”

5. Elon Musk joins MAGA

“Donald Trump may not have won without the endorsement of Elon Musk,” says Liz, reflecting fondly on the “total, radical evolution of Elon Musk from a Democrat to the single biggest supporter of Donald Trump on Earth.”

“No one person besides Elon Musk had as much impact on the outcome of that election,” she adds.

6. The garbage truck stunt

After Joe Biden made tasteless comments about Trump supporters being “garbage,” Trump dressed up as a garbage man for Halloween and rode around in a garbage truck with the MAGA logo on the side.

“How do you like my garbage truck? This is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” he said in the video.

7. Trump makes the most of the lawfare waged against him in NYC

Trump “wasn't legally confined to New York City, but in effect he was during the summer because of all the lawfare against him — all the essentially election interference coming from Democrats,” says Liz. “Trump had to be in court constantly, which means he, in effect, was tethered to New York City because that's where the court appearances were.”

This meant that he “couldn't travel the country campaigning the way that he otherwise would have,” but Trump being Trump used the unfortunate circumstance to “campaign in a unique way.”

“He went to the Bronx; he went to the bodegas; he went to UFC fights, and he made his presence ... in New York City a national news story. His activities became his campaign,” says Liz, calling the strategy “brilliant.”

8. Trump dominates social media with memes

“Donald Trump stays the king of content on social media because he discovered how to post memes,” laughs Liz, who displays some of his best posts.

One of her favorites is when Trump used Snapchat filters on Biden and Kamala during Biden’s State of the Union address.

Not only are these videos and memes funny, “they're actually effective because Trump is using comedy the way that comedy was always intended — to change people's minds,” says Liz.

9. Trump makes his enemies laugh

Liz recalls when Trump “[made] even Bill Barr with an insult laugh on CNN.”

When Kaitlan Collins read Barr the following Trump tweet , he couldn’t help but chuckle in amusement.

Being able to make his enemies laugh is “a unique characteristic of Trump I don't think exists in any other, at least modern, politician that we're observing on the U.S. political stage right now,” says Liz.

10. Trump dominates the GOP primaries

“Oft overlooked is the fact that Trump won the Republican primaries so handily, so dominantly,” says Liz. “Maybe that's the moment that predicated all of these other moments because it showed exactly the amount of influence that Trump has in our country.”

To hear more of Liz’s commentary on each event, watch the episode above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.