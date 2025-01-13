Dan Bongino’s warning: Trump is NOT safe

Dan Bongino is a former Secret Service agent. So in terms of assessing threats on the president’s life, he’s an expert.

Which is why Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” believes President-elect Donald Trump should heed Bongino’s latest warning — which is that he doesn’t believe it’s safe for Trump to be holding a pre-inauguration rally.

“This guy knows what he’s talking about. He understands that the threats against President Trump aren’t going away. They’re not stopping just because President Trump won. We didn’t entirely defeat the left, we defeated them for the presidency, and that’s great,” Wheeler says.

The rally is reportedly going to be “gigantic” and is taking place in Washington, D.C.

“Don’t get me wrong, it sounds awesome. It sounds fun. It sounds like the type of energy, which is probably for the history books,” Wheeler says. “But Dan Bongino says, ‘Listen to me, the left is not going to stop their attacks on the president just because he won the election.’”

Bongino also brought up the Secret Service’s failure to protect Trump from the first assassination attempt.

“They failed to protect President Trump from a would-be assassin, who fired bullets that hit the president in the ear, and would have, if not for divine intervention protecting him, killed the president. And the Secret Service is still under the same management,” Wheeler says.

“The reality is, whether it’s lawfare, or whether it’s assassination attempts, the left still wants to take President Trump out. And they will use any means that they possibly can to weaponize to do that, because at the end of the day, they don’t care about human life,” she adds.

