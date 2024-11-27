Trump’s surgeon general pick, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, raises eyebrows for egregious COVID policies

Donald Trump has tapped several excellent candidates for his administration. Overall, conservatives are excitedly anticipating RFK Jr. as the secretary of Health and Human Services, Pete Hegseth as the secretary of defense, Marco Rubio for secretary of state, and Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, among other strong picks.

However, following Matt Gaetz’s decision to step away from his nomination as attorney general, it seems Trump’s picks have become more eyebrow-raising. Not everyone is thrilled about Pam Bondi, Trump’s pick for AG following Gaetz’s withdrawal.

And many are skeptical about who Trump has tapped for surgeon general — especially Liz Wheeler.

“Dr. Janette Nesheiwat needs to be disqualified. It's not a good pick,” she says.

For starters, “Dr. Janette Nesheiwat was on the side of COVID tyranny again and again for years,” says Liz.

During the pandemic, Dr. Nesheiwat was both “a practicing doctor” and “a Fox News personality.” During her news segments, she pushed the COVID narrative, condoning vaccines, lockdowns, social distancing, and perhaps most troublingly, censorship.

“She praised Facebook — Mark Zuckerberg specifically — for censoring what she called anti-vax information. And then she called for other social networks [and] other social media platforms to likewise censor you and I as we were talking about things like hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin or vaccine efficacy or even the fatality rate of COVID-19 — who specifically was at risk, what put people at risk,” says Liz.

“Vaccines save lives, and I am so excited, and I thank and I commend Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg for taking action because this affects everyone. This affects our children; it affects adults, ... and I hope and pray that other social media platforms will follow suit and do the same thing,” she said on Fox Business Network.

“That in and of itself is a deal-breaker,” says Liz.

However, Nesheiwat also called the vaccine “a gift from a God” in an op-ed published in 2021.

“That's not science; that's not evidence; that's ideology,” condemns Liz.

She also urged people who were not sick but had been exposed to COVID to social distance for 10 days and championed masking children in schools.

While Nesheiwat has “softened her views” since the pandemic, she has not “recanted some of her very damaging positions,” says Liz.

To hear more about Dr. Nesheiwat and why Liz believes she deserves disqualification, watch the episode above.

