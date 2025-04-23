Biden's first speech flops: Gaffes and a suspicious noise go VIRAL

After Donald Trump’s inauguration, Joe Biden disappeared from the scene for a while. Most assumed he would bow out of politics completely and spend his days puttering around his Rehoboth Beach retreat.

But apparently he’s still got a little gas left in the tank — literally.

On April 15 at the 2025 national Conference of Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago, Biden delivered his first speech since leaving the White House. In it, he defended Social Security, condemned President Trump for making cuts to the program, and claimed the damage to Social Security is “breathtaking.”

But that’s not all he did. Rick Burgess of “The Rick Burgess Show” plays the most cringeworthy clips from the speech.

The blundering began immediately. Before his walk-out song was finished playing, Biden launched into his speech. The video shows him yammering away while the music completely drowns out his voice.

“He's not just saying, ‘Hey, good to be here.’ He goes into the speech,” laughs Rick.

“Completely oblivious,” sighs Greg Burgess.

Once the music was cut and people could actually hear him, Biden told a story about Scranton, Pennsylvania, claiming that when he was a child, he’d “never seen hardly any black people in Scranton” but that changed in the fourth grade when he saw “colored kids on a bus.”

Rick suspects that this story was not on the teleprompter.

Biden went on to stumble through a few lines about the Americans with Disabilities Act before the most embarrassing moment perhaps in his career happened.

Mid-speech, a noise that can only be described as a farting sound suddenly rang out over the microphone. There are a lot of theories about it. Some claim a chair scooting off camera was responsible for the sound; others believe a troll added the noise before circulating the video; and then there are those who believe that Biden indeed farted during his speech.

The panel watches several versions of the clip, including the one aired by ABC News, and the sound is almost undeniable.

Regardless of the truth, Rick, Greg, and Calvin Wilburn can’t help but howl in laughter.

“I tried a little cheek sneak there and it had a little more volume than I thought,” Rick mocks.

To see the footage and hear more of the panel’s hilarious commentary, watch the clip above.

