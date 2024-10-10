Kamala lies on ‘Call Her Daddy’ as Hurricane Helene victims suffer

While victims of Hurricane Helene suffer after losing everything, Kamala Harris thought it’d be a great time to sit down with Alex Cooper of the famous “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Kamala told Cooper that she thought it’d be a worthwhile interview because she and her “listeners have really got this thing right,” which she specified as them being “real.”

“What I love about what you do is that your voice and your show is really about your listeners, and I think especially now, this is a moment in the country, and in life, where people really want to know they’re seen and heard, and that they’re part of a community, that they’re not out here alone,” Kamala continued.

Kamala might have failed to realize it, but just two episodes before hers, Cooper interviewed another woman on “Blow jobs, hall passes, and frat daddies.”

So it’s no surprise that Cooper’s biggest question for Kamala was about abortion.

“I want to take a moment and can we try to think of any law that gives the government the power to make a decision about a man’s body?” Cooper asked.

“No,” Kamala laughed, repeating “no” over and over again.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is understandably exhausted from hearing Kamala’s lies.

“Lady Kamala, your boss Joe was in charge of a government that forced everyone, regardless of their genitals, and I know you don’t think genitals have anything to do with gender, but regardless of their gender, you guys forced people to be injected with an experimental vaccine that turned out not to be a vaccine,” Rubin says.

“Why did I see a friend this weekend who has myocarditis because of the vaccine?” he adds.

