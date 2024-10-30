Megyn Kelly obliterates Bill Maher’s Trump = fascist argument so perfectly, he just changes the subject – ‘Let’s get off this’

Megyn Kelly was recently invited on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and let’s just say, their exchange was tense. Not all that surprising when you consider both their personalities and their political stances.

Dave Rubin, although he disagrees with many of Maher’s arguments, says that there’s one area where the television host deserves some credit: “He was willing to [have Megyn on the show] right before the election.”

However, the rest of the credit goes to Kelly for “completely dismantling Bill's argument that Trump is a fascist.”

When Maher brought up “the things [Trump] has been saying and all the people in his administration who said he's a fascist, he wants to be a fascist, he talks like a fascist,” Kelly annihilated his argument with ease.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“I don’t care about all that,” she retorted. “They've been saying that about Trump for years; they've been saying that about Republican candidates for years.”

“If you are at all center or center right, you are used to having your candidate of choice completely demonized, whether it’s the f-word, the r-word, the misogynist word,” she continued, pointing to the way Mitt Romney was deemed “a raging sexist” and John McCain “a raging racist” by the left.

“We no longer are listening to them. Trump has incendiary rhetoric — there's no question — but we have four years to judge him by, and the country was going pretty well when Trump was in there, unlike the four years we've had under these two,” she explained.

When Maher brought up the economy that “Trump inherited” from Barack Obama, Kelly fired back, “So Trump has Obama to thank for his economy, but Biden can’t thank Trump for anything?”

“Let’s get off this because it’s not really what I want to get to,” Maher responded.

“Bill, with all due respect, there’s probably a reason you don’t want to get to it,” says Dave. “She dismantled it” and “showed the hypocrisy.”

“Lefties generally don't want to have any level of debate with people on the right anymore because ... the arguments on the right, generally speaking, are much more cogent and obvious,” he adds.

To hear Kelly obliterate Maher’s argument on the border and illegal immigration, watch the clip above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.