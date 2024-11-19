BRUTAL: Bill Maher just likened his fellow Democrats to 'retarded' children born of 'incest'

Even though Bill Maher was never cured from his Trump derangement syndrome and ended up voting for Kamala Harris, he is still calling the left out on its nonsense.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of Maher brutally roasting his fellow Democrats for their response to Trump’s victory.

Displaying images of “The View” and MSNBC panels, Maher said, “Someone must tell the usual suspects on the far left that the saying is 'when you're in a hole, stop digging,' not 'keep digging.'”

“The one concession I've heard a few people on the losing side offer [is] that liberals should stop saying the Trump voters are stupid comes with a kind of unspoken parenthesis — we know they are stupid; just don't say it,” Maher said.

“Yeah, I got bad news for you. They don't have a monopoly on stupid. You wear 'Queers for Palestine' T-shirts and masks two years after the pandemic ended, and you can't define woman, I mean person who menstruates. You're the teachers' union education party, and you've turned schools and colleges into a joke. You just lost a crazy contest to an actual crazy person,” he added.

“There's a lot to not like already about the new regime, but maybe take one week to ask what you did wrong.”

Then Maher turned up the heat even more.

“Democrats have become like a royal family that because of so much incest has unfortunately had children who are retarded,” he lambasted, pointing to the way the party claims to believe in science and yet called the COVID lab-leak theory “racist.”

“The same thing can happen to ideas if they are also conceived in an atmosphere of intellectual incest. Maybe take the clothespins off your noses and actually converse with the other half of the country. Stop screaming at people to get with the program and instead make a program worth getting with,” he continued, pointing out that “too woke” should be “a cancellable offense.”

Dave still has hope that Maher is “gonna get there” because at least he “cares about truth.”

To see Maher’s epic roast, watch the video above.

