Bill Maher DESTROYS Kamala; explains why she CAN’T win

Bill Maher might be a never-Trumper, but that isn’t stopping him from taking shots at Joe Biden’s replacement, Kamala Harris.

“On the Democrat’s best issue, abortion, she’s a walking reminder to women that Republicans are coming for the abortion pill. She won’t just protect Plan B, she is Plan B,” Maher joked to his audience.

“Harris would be the first woman president, first black woman president, and first Asian president. But I don’t vote for who will be the first. I vote for who will win. And for whatever reason, Harris has never been popular. You can count the number of delegates she won in the 2020 primaries on one hand. As long as that hand has no fingers,” he continued to thunderous applause.

Maher also poked fun at her career as a prosecutor and her horrific job handling the border, and shockingly, his audience laughed at all of it.

“He’s acknowledging she’s not popular,” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” comments, pointing out specifically his border joke.

“If you care about anything that is liberal, if you care about women or minorities or anything else, then the border is the number one issue. Everything is downstream from immigration, period,” Rubin says.

“Bill is acknowledging that nobody likes her. She has no track record of doing anything. And the few things that she was tasked with or in this case, the one thing that she was tasked with in the last 3-and-a-half years, she absolutely destroyed. Which is the border,” he adds.

