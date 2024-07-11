Conspiracy theorists might be RIGHT about this

It’s no secret to those paying attention that the economy is not doing well.

While it’s clear that recent changes to policy under the current administration have had a negative effect, Dave Rubin wonders whether there’s a little more to the story.

“Do you sense that partly, it was all set up to build a giant system that kind of didn’t work and kept people confused about things?” Rubin asks Robert Breedlove, who hosts the “What Is Money?” podcast.

“This is one of those things, I guess, guys like us in this corner of the internet probably get — well, they call us conspiracy theorists, right?” Breedlove says, adding, “the difference between a conspiracy theory and a fact is, like, three months.”

While he agrees that there’s something terribly wrong with the economy, he tells Rubin that he gets “a little skeptical” when he hears that particular version of this conspiracy theory.

“You know, you get this sort of James Bond villain-esque bunch of guys in a room plotting world domination,” Breedlove says. “I try to look at it a little more practically. I think it’s just incentives.”

In a recent conversation he had with Ed Dowd, Breedlove recalls Dowd’s use of the “meta fraud.”

“He’s saying even the plandemic, like, although there are top-down elements of it, there’s also just broken incentives that sort of create pathological outcomes in a way,” he explains.

“So, although I think you could read a book like ‘The Creature from Jekyll Island’ about the inception of the Federal Reserve, which is the Central Bank of the United States, there was clearly a small group of people that were very interested in getting a central bank implemented into the United States.”

“However,” he continues, “I don’t think even they could foresee all of the problems that it would create over the subsequent 100-plus years.”

