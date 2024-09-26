WATCH: Exclusive footage of the moment Diddy is arrested

If you haven’t heard, Sean “Diddy” Combs — and likely much of Hollywood — is in hot water after the U.S. Justice Department unsealed charges against the famous rapper.

The charges allege that he abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.

Diddy reportedly accomplished this by relying on the employees and influence of the multifaceted business empire that he led and controlled. Under his leadership, this business empire became a “criminal enterprise” that allegedly included sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors have alleged that Diddy “engaged in persistent and pervasive patterns of abuse towards women and other individuals.”

Diddy also threw and engaged in “sex parties” that were referred to as “freak offs” — which apparently could last for days. At these parties, commercial sex workers allegedly were transported across state and international lines, women allegedly were forced to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers, and heavy drug use allegedly was involved.

Since these allegations came to light, many celebrities have begun deleting their social media feeds.

“Suddenly now, a bunch of big-time musicians have deleted their Twitter accounts. Usher’s Twitter account has disappeared,” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” tells Clay Travis, noting that Pink’s account disappeared as well.

“The whole thing sounds like a honeypot,” he adds.

Travis believes it “feels Epstein-esque.”

“There was video being made of sex acts that may have been used for blackmail going forward, and the fact that he has not been able to get out on bail,” he continues, adding, “I think Diddy’s going to get killed.”

