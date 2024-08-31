Trump Derangement Syndrome CURED: Hollywood liberal admits he was WRONG

While there is no official cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome, some of those afflicted with the disease are spontaneously healing themselves.

Whether it’s the thought of Comrade Kamala forcing price controls, the realization that the senile president of the United States has likely been vacationing on a beach the past three and a half years, or that inflation is quite literally out of control — no one can be sure.

But Hollywood actor Michael Rapaport is sure of one thing: that he was wrong.

“I was the first in line talking s**t about Trump,” Rapaport told Sage Steele in an interview. “I was all day every day.”

“I didn’t like his mouth,” he continued. “It’s not appropriate. And I would say that to him today. ‘Yo, your mouth man. You’re the president. You’re also 79. You’re the president, you’re 79, you also just got shot in the ear. Like get some new material; truly bring us together.’”

Despite Rapaport’s dislike of the way Trump speaks, he admittedly does like his policy — specifically regarding Israel and the economy.

“First and foremost is Israel and supporting Israel; and Iran needs to be drained forever. How, I don’t know, but financially, there’s a way to tariff their asses,” he explained. “So they can’t support these Hezbollah, these Houthis, that could send a drone the size of a car in Tel Aviv.”

“Between your two issues, Israel, and your money, and the economy, would this be the first time you vote Republican?” Steele asked the actor.

“I’m not saying I’m going to vote Republican,” Rapaport fired back, though Steele had some receipts to pull out.

“Here was your quote: ‘Voting for Trump is on the table.’ Does that pain you to say?” Steele asked.

“Yes, it pains me. It pains me to be wrong,” he answered. “I was wrong about Israel, and I was wrong about economy stuff. I was wrong.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is shocked.

“Hot diggity dog, someone on the left said something not completely insane,” he comments.

