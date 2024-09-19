‘The cheat factor’: Don’t ignore Bret Weinstein’s election warning to Joe Rogan

There’s no doubt Donald Trump is a popular candidate among patriotic Americans — but is he popular enough to win the election?

In a clip on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan asked Bret Weinstein this question, and Weinstein’s answer came in the form of a warning.

“Let’s imagine it is dirty, and you really can manipulate elections,” Rogan says to Weinstein. “How much can you manipulate it by? Can you manipulate it by 30%?”

“To your point about how much can they cheat? I call that factor, which none of us can put a number on,” Weinstein answers, “I call it the cheat factor.”

“One of the things that I’m trying to convince people of is that it’s not hopeless because they can cheat, but it means that you have to succeed at a level that exceeds their capacity to erase it,” he continues.

“Like, maybe they can cheat by 10%,” Rogan responds.

“Right. And what we know, and I think actually we owe Trump a huge debt of gratitude for proving something that I couldn’t have told you if it was true because he won the presidency, which is, is there still enough democracy left in the system for something to upend the plan,” Weinstein explains.

Vivek Ramaswamy agrees with Weinstein and tells Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” that “we need a landslide” in order to win the election in the face of potential cheating.

“We are skating on thin ice. I think that 50.1 is not a sufficient margin, but even for the purpose of governing, I think we’re going to need to do a lot better than that in order to really have decisive change in this country,” he adds.

