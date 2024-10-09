Elon Musk ENRAGED at FEMA thwarting private efforts to help Helene victims: 'My blood is boiling'

In FEMA’s absence, untold numbers of individuals, nonprofit organizations, and other groups have stepped up to help the victims of Hurricane Helene.

One example is tech billionaire Elon Musk offering free internet via his company Starlink to those who were impacted by the storm.

On October 1, Musk tweeted: “We are making a system update that allows all starlinks in the affected areas to work, regardless of payment.”

“This is in many ways the private sector picking up where the federal government – the public sector – has failed,” says Dave Rubin.

Besides showing up a week late and not having the resources victims need, FEMA is also actively standing in the way of citizens who are trying to fill the gap.

On October 4, Musk exposed FEMA’s efforts to thwart the private sector in the following tweet:

Later that day, Musk posted again:

