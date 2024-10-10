Elon Musk explains how we’re on the verge of becoming a one-party country in Tucker Carlson interview

From potential space colonies to brain chips, Elon Musk is doing a lot of extraordinary things, but his political activism — in a day when the values and principles that have long governed America are on the chopping block — is perhaps his greatest achievement.

Of course, in defending free speech, secure borders, and the right to bear arms, Musk has made himself an enemy of the left.

“The reason [Democrats] don't like him is because he is now against them politically, because he is for the people, and that is what they hate the most,” says Dave Rubin.

In his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Musk laid bare the grim stakes of this election: “My view is that if Trump doesn’t win this election, it’s the last election that we’re going to have.”

“The Dem machine has been importing and bringing in so many illegals,” he told Carlson.

Of course, anyone who’s been paying attention knows this to be true. However, what they may not realize is what Musk pointed out next.

“They’re transporting large numbers of illegals to swing states,” he said, adding that you can verify this on “the government website that is run by Democrats.”



“There are triple-digit increases in illegals to all the swing states, and in some cases, it's like m700% over the last three years,” Musk told Carlson.

The long-term plan, he explained, is to turn all the swing states blue when these illegal immigrants progress from asylum-seekers to green-card holders and eventually to U.S. citizens, at which point they will vote “overwhelmingly blue.”

As for the rebuttals that these immigrants come from places that oppose progressive ideology, Musk says that that’s an obsolete argument because “their top priority is getting their friends and family to the United States,” which, of course, will demand that they vote blue.

Further, the Democrat Party is the party of free handouts.

“These sort of handouts essentially make them beholden to the Democratic Party,” said Musk.

“My prediction is if there's another four years of a Dem administration, they will legalize so many illegals … that the next election, there won't be any swing states, and it will be a single-party country,” he told Carlson, pointing to California as an example.

Until the 1950s, California was a reliably Republican state. In the four decades between 1958 and 1998, the state swung back and forth between the parties, but in the 1990s, it turned a deep blue and has stayed that way since.

Why?

Musk says it’s because of the Amnesty Act of 1986 that legalized the majority of illegal immigrants who had arrived in the country.

“Thereafter, California trended very strongly Dem,” he explained.

According to him, what happened to California is what will happen in all the swing states should Harris win the election.

