Gavin Newsom HUMILIATED as Elon Musk responds to his threat

As the 2024 election draws closer, Americans are finding reprieve in hilarious parodies circulating on social media — and the latest one has leftists up in arms.

This is likely because the AI-generated parody of a Kamala Harris campaign ad tells the truth while her real ads don’t.

In the video, Harris' AI-generated voice claims that she is “the ultimate diversity hire” because she’s “both a woman and a person of color.”

“So, if you criticize anything I say, you’re both sexist and racist. I may not know the first thing about running the country, but remember, that’s a good thing if you’re a Deep State puppet,” the parody continued.

“I had four years under the tutelage of the ultimate Deep State puppet, a wonderful mentor, Joe Biden,” she said. “Joe taught me rule number one: carefully hide your total incompetence.”

While Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is well aware it's “obviously fake,” California Governor Gavin Newsom doesn’t believe voters are smart enough to discern between parody and reality.

He made that clear after Elon Musk retweeted the video, posting a screenshot of an article titled “Elon Musk retweets altered Kamala Harris campaign ad” on X, and writing, “Manipulating a voice in an ‘ad’ like this one should be illegal. I’ll be signing a bill in a matter of weeks to make sure it is.”

Musk took the opportunity to spread more laughs than the parody video did itself.

“I checked with the renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznutz, and he said parody is legal in America,” Musk responded to Newsom’s post.

“So, yes, Gavin Newsom, you’re going to try to pass a law to stop parody,” Rubin laughs.

