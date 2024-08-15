JD Vance DESTROYS supporters of gender affirming care for minors: ‘And they think WE’RE weird’

The Harris campaign has been relentless in its mission to brand Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance, as a “weird” “white supremacist.”

But Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” knows that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“JD Vance is not a white supremacist, he’s just someone saying basically true things that everybody used to know 20 years ago,” Rubin says.

In a recent interview with the NELK Boys on the “Full Send Podcast,” Vance illustrated Rubin’s point perfectly, when he was asked about medically altering children based on leftist ideology.

“These people think that everything that’s different about men and women is, they use this word ‘socially constructed,’” Vance told the NELK Boys. “Yeah, some of our differences are cultural, some of our differences are just basic biology.”

“They’re so uncomfortable with that, that they try to biologically change men into women and women into men. ‘Cause if you can get rid of the biological differences, then you can get rid of all the differences, too,” he continued.

However, Vance made the point that leftists who believe in gender ideology think the differences are a bad thing.

“It’s a source of one of the coolest parts about being, like, a living, breathing, human being in the world,” Vance said. “Women think about stuff slightly differently than men do, and that is a good thing, and we shouldn’t try to destroy those differences in the name of ‘equality.’”

Vance also explained that the differences between men and women is “not an excuse to sterilize kids, to try to turn a girl into a boy or vice versa.”

And while the left claims the medical procedures children are being subjected to are not permanent, Vance sees it differently.

“If you give hormonal therapy to a 9-year-old kid, that is not totally reversible. I mean these kids have bladder problems and other stuff that’s just gross. And why are we doing this to our kids without any real confidence in the science? It makes you realize a lot of the public health establishment in this country is pretty deranged,” he said.

Vance also is under the impression that if your child wants to undergo hormonal therapies in a state like California, and you disagree with it, you’re at risk of having your child taken away.

“I’m a father of three. That would make me go absolutely like, ‘We’re moving to the hills, keep your hands off my kids, this is crazy town,’” Vance told the NELK boys, adding, “Their view is that we should be teaching kids gender reassignment, and they think that we’re ‘weird.’”

“Doesn’t make a lot of sense,” he added.

