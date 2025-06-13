Florida sheriff makes clear to radicals that riots won't go their way: 'We will kill you'

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey made abundantly clear to radicals during a press conference on Thursday that Florida handles rioters a whole lot differently than authorities on the West Coast, underscoring that violence will be met with violence, and the odds are not in radicals' favor.

Sheriff Ivey, flanked by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, noted at the outset that Americans are moving to the Sunshine State in record numbers, in part, "because they know their families will be safe here, their businesses will be safe. They won't have to contend with what we're seeing in places like Los Angeles and New York and Chicago."

Ivey indicated that this coveted safety is the result, in part, of Florida law enforcement's approach to crime and the state AG's support for law enforcement.

'We will be notifying one of your family members where to collect your remains.'

Uthmeier announced Thursday that violence and intimidation against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will not be tolerated and indicated he had directed the Florida Highway Patrol to partner with federal law enforcement to ensure that Florida-based federal agents doxxed by radicals have a direct line of communication with local FHP leadership. The Florida AG also instructed FHP to have troopers conduct routine welfare checks on doxxed agents' residences to ensure their safety and the safety of their families.

"Border Patrol and ICE agents enforcing immigration law deserve protection from leftists trying to harm them," Uthmeier said in a statement. "If the left doxxes these agents, we will have their backs. Whether you make the poor choice to riot or publish an agent’s personal information online to bring harm, you are committing a crime in Florida. We will find you and hold you accountable."

Sheriff Ivey noted that peaceful protest is welcome and "part of our democracy" and that peaceful protesters will enjoy the protection of law enforcement.

"If you let it turn violent, hoo," continued Ivey. "You do not want to do that in Brevard County."

"If you resist lawful orders, you're going to jail. Let me be very clear about that. If you block an intersection or a roadway in Brevard County, you are going to jail. If you flee arrest, you are going to go to jail tired because we are going to run you down," continued the sheriff. "If you try to mob-rule a car in Brevard County — gathering around it, refusing to let the driver leave — in our county, you're most likely going to get run over and dragged across the street. If you spit on us, you are going to the hospital and then jail. If you hit one of us, you are going to the hospital and jail — and most likely, get bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs."

Ivey kept working his way down his list of promises, adding, "If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying one of your family members where to collect your remains at because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We're not going to play."

'We must stand for law and order.'

The sheriff expressed disgust over the attacks on law enforcement further afield, especially the attacks on ICE agents in Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's California.

"Go protest all you want. Do it peacefully," said Ivey. "But don't you dare break the law."

There are a handful of "No Kings" uprisings planned for Saturday in Brevard County. The protests, championed by billionaire Walmart heiress Christy Walton and backed by numerous radical groups and NGOs, are billed as a "response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration."

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an interview Tuesday that his state has taken a decidedly different approach to illegal aliens and leftist violence than California.

"California under [Newsom's] leadership is the Shangri-la of sanctuary states. They invite illegals in. They pay for their health care. They give them in-state tuition. Obviously, they don't cooperate with ICE, but they're taking it to a whole new level," said DeSantis. "The governor of California and the mayor — part of it's ineptitude, but part of it's by design — are actually siding with the people who are creating the unrest."

"We must stand for law and order," stated DeSantis.

